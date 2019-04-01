The focus on economic development in downtown Stephenville shows no signs of slowing down.

On Monday, Brady and Lisa Pendleton announced plans to open a wine bar inside the former Craig Beman art gallery located on College Street.

“This has been a dream of ours for many years and we can’t wait to get started,” Lisa said.

The 3,600 square foot building will soon be transformed into an upscale lounge aptly named Hearsay Wine Bar.

“It will have an industrial look that will include low lighting, comfortable couches and an outdoor patio,” Lisa said. “It will be a nice place for people to come and enjoy good wine in a beautiful atmosphere with their family and friends.”

Hearsay will feature moderately-priced and fine wines from across the country - not just Texas - as well as cigars, cheese platters and other snack items.

Brady is a local attorney and member of the Stephenville City Council. Lisa currently works at Countryside Therapy Group.

The couple say renovations on the building will begin soon with plans to open in January 2020