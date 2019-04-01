After reading the article, “Crews stress preparation, awareness during early wildfire season” by Jayme Lozano I was intrigued by the approach that is being taken towards the possible increase of wild fires in West Texas.

I totally agree with the issues and actions given by the article. Each year we are reminded of how to prepare and avoid a wildfire which makes it a normal issue to the people of West Texas. I would just argue that it is time to start raising awareness and planning action toward the mitigation of climate change which acts as a direct variable to the increase of wildfires.

Jayme Lozano mentioned that professor Katharine Hayhoe, a climate scientist from Texas Tech, suggests the change in climate is making these extreme weather patterns more intense for that region of Texas.

There are various actions one can take that would benefit our environment such as the implementation of solar energy in houses, the reduction of vehicle usage, the regulation and reduction of Greenhouse Gases emitted by factories, and the transition of oil mining fields to the utilization of wind farms.

After a conversation with Professor Hayhoe, she stated that West Texas was the perfect place to study climate because of how the land was an ideal location for the implementation of renewable energy especially that found in solar and wind energy.

I believe it is extremely beneficial to start using these natural gifts found in West Texas and start making a change for a better future for generations to come which starts with you all; the media.

Fernando Flores, Austin