Andrew Pratt, Andres Negron and Will Clark, batting 4-5-6 in the order, drove in two runs apiece as Lubbock Christian University beat Newman 10-0 Saturday at Hays Field, running its winning streak to nine games.

Chandler Casey, the Heartland Conference baseball pitcher of the week after he threw a complete game one-hitter the previous Saturday at Arkansas-Fort Smith, threw another gem.

The senior righthander from Frenship held the Jets to two hits in seven innings before the game was stopped by run rule. He struck out seven and did not walk a batter.

LCU is 23-8 and 6-0 in the Heartland. The Chaps had a season-high five stolen bases.

LCU softball

Taylor Franco threw a two-hit shutout and K'leigh Arredondo drove in three runs, helping Lubbock Christian University run-rule St. Edward's 12-0 in five innings and take two games of the three-game Heartland Conference series.

LCU (22-9, 11-6) erupted for 10 runs in the fourth inning to send St. Edward's (9-18, 6-13) home early from PlainsCapital Park.

The top of the order showed the way for the Lady Chaps. Leadoff batter Savannah Wysocki went 2 for 4 with three runs scored and two driven in. Lindzi Clemmer was 3 for 4 with two RBI and scored twice, and Arredondo in the No. 3 hole was 2 for 2 and scored a run.