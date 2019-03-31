The ever-popular Farmers Market is kicking off a new season on Saturday, April 6, at the downtown plaza in Stephenville.

The event, which features locally-grown plants, fruits, vegetables, grains, eggs, nuts, honey and jellies, will be held from 9 a.m.-noon on the first Saturday of every month through November.

“We are inviting vendors to sign up,” said KayLee Pemberton, president of the Stephenville Downtown Merchants Association. “We are excited to start a new year. This is a great event people really enjoy.”

There will also be a car show on the courthouse square held in conjunction with the Farmers Market, as well as a customer appreciation event offered by participating downtown businesses.

“For every $10 you spend, your name will be entered into a drawing for a $100 downtown merchants gift certificate,” Pemberton said. “The drawing will be held at 5 p.m. that evening.

“It will be a great day and we encourage people to come downtown to eat, shop and enjoy the spring weather.”

Vendors can sign up for one market for $15 or the entire season for $60.

Vendor applications can be obtained by emailing Stephenvillefarmersmarket@gmail.com or at Stephenville Rec Hall.

For more information on becoming a vendor call Celeste Raitz at 254-977-2553.