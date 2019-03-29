The toe-tapping isn’t required — but it may prove to be involuntary — at the annual Glen Rose Bluegrass Jamboree Festival, which returns to Oakdale Park April 4-6.

The three-day event will feature multiple bluegrass performers. Glen Rose was declared the Bluegrass Capital of Texas in 1982 by an act of the Texas Legislature, so there’s no better place to be for such a Jamboree.

Admission will be $15 on Thursday, April 4, and $25 on Friday and Saturday. Those age 16 and under get in free. A three-day pass can be purchased for $55.

On Wednesday, April 3, a pre-festival bean and cornbread supper will be served at Oakdale Park to help set the mood. It’s free of charge, and open to the public.

Among the most notable and popular acts scheduled to perform this year will include Mark Phillips & the IIIrd Generation Bluegrass Band, Catahoula Drive and Kody Norris.

Call the Glen Rose Convention and Visitors Bureau at 897-3081 to purchase tickets in advance.

BLUEGRASS FESTIVAL

PERFORMANCE SCHEDULE

Thursday, April 4

6-10 p.m.

Paluxy Pickers

Mark Phillips & Friends The Herrins Purple Hulls

Friday, April 5

11:30 a.m.-10 p.m.

Purple Hulls

Kody Norris

Catahoula Drive

Bobby Giles

Mark Phillips & the IIIrd Generation

Saturday, April 6

10 a.m.-10 p.m.

The Herrins

Catahoula Drive

Mark Phillips & the IIIrd Generation

Byron Berline

Kody Norris

Paluxy Pickers