The Cross Timbers Soil and Water Conservation District is proud to present awards for Stephenville High School’s local senior essay contest. The essay theme was titled “Life in Soil: Dig Deeper.”

Lorie Montgomery won first place, Hagen Carter won second and Derek Gifford won third.

The Cross Timbers SWCD presented a $500 scholarship to Montgomery for her first-place entry.

The awards were presented by Dawn Noland, the district clerk for the Cross Timbers SWCD #556 in Erath County.

The essays were forwarded to the Texas State Soil and Water Conservation District Area 5 essay contest where they competed against 41 other Texas Soil and Water Conservation District entries.

Carter won second place for the area contest and will be recognized at the Area 5 Awards Program scheduled for May 7 at Dublin High School.