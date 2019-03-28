The Stephenville Knights of Columbus continue its Lenten fish fry from 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at Newman Hall.

The meal will consist of fish, cole slaw, beans, hushpuppies, french fries, tea and dessert.

Prices are $8 for seniors and children under 12 and $10 for everyone else. That is for all you can eat.

Take-out service is available by calling 965-5693. Orders may be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street. All take-out orders are $10 per plate.

This week’s benefiting agency is Dublin Senior Citizens.