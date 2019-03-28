The annual Honors Recital, featuring music majors from the Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts takes place at 7:30 p.m. Monday, April 1, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

Admission is free, and a reception follows the recital.

Participants, who were selected by judges a week prior to the recital, are finalists for the Center Stage Scholarship, a $5,000 award for the 2019-20 academic year.

Pianists on the program are juniors Morgan Sands and Jacob Browning. Vocalists are senior Logan Throckmorton, juniors Lená Avila and Tori Vilches, and freshman Julia Pace.

Instrumentalists are junior John Miske on French horn, freshmen William Brown on trumpet, Zachary Carothers on clarinet and Alberto Martinez on trombone.