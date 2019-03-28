Dr. Joe F. Cummings died Nov. 2, 2018.

A newly-renamed scholarship has been established at Tarleton State University as a memorial to Dr. Cummings and his first wife, Marian Cummings. The original scholarship was set up in Marian’s name after her death in 1983. The new scholarship is called the Dr. Joe and Marian Cummings Endowed Scholarship and will be given to graduate students working toward a teaching degree.

Dr. Cummings was a professor at TSU from 1970 until his retirement in 1998. He served as associate dean of the College of Education and Fine Arts, director of student teaching and was named professor emeritus.

Dr. Cummings also served as mayor of Stephenville from 1980-1984. Marian Cummings was a teacher in the Stephenville ISD until her death. The couple loved teaching and believed that education is the key to an engaged and fulfilling life.

Those wishing to donate to the Dr. Joe and Marian Cummings Endowed Scholarship may make their gift to Tarleton (with a notation on the memo line).

Please mail your gift to the TSU Office of Development, Box T-0260, Stephenville, TX 76402.

For more information call the development office at 254-968-9770.