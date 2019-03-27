Local musicians Courtney Patton and Craig Clifford will swap songs at Lookout Bar and Grill at Legends Golf Course from 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday.

There is no cover charge and Cajun food will be on the menu.

This is the third installment in the “Pickers and Poets” singer-songwriter series, hosted by Clifford.

Previous events featured Jon Young and Casey Thompson.

Patton will feature songs from her recent album “What It’s Like to Fly Alone,” a collection of finely crafted songs rich with the comedy and tragedy of the human condition.

Clifford is co-editor of “Pickers and Poets: The Ruthlessly Poetic Singer-Songwriters of Texas.

In addition to hosting the song-swap acoustic series, he plays with the Accidental Band.