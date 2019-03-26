Editor’s note: This is the first in a series of articles the E-T will be publishing about the Moo-La Fest coming to Stephenville this summer.

The excitement is building for the first-ever Moo-La Fest coming to Stephenville City Park May 30-June 1.

With 15 hot air balloons, a carnival, food trucks and dairy activities, there will be plenty of fun for the entire family to enjoy.

“Through our friends at United Co-op, we are thrilled to host the world record setting Touchstone Energy Balloon piloted by Cheri White,” said Julie Crouch-Smith, manager of the city’s Tourism and Visitor Bureau. “Cheri is the leader of the Touchstone Energy Hot Air Balloon team and is an instrumental ambassador for their brand. She is a decorated pilot of hot air balloons, and with no engine, wings or landing gear that is a real feat.”

White has raced all over the United States and Europe, and won the prestigious US Women’s National Hot Air Balloon Championship in 2016.

She is also president of the Balloon Federation of America.

“Make sure you look for Cheri and the Touchstone Energy Balloon at Moo-La Fest,” Crouch-Smith said.