The Koke family, owners of Blue Bonnet and Blue Jay Dairy in Dublin, has been named among the 2019 Members of Distinction by Dairy Farmers of America.

The Members of Distinction program recognizes dairy farmers who excel on their operations, in their communities and in the industry.

DFA comprises nearly 14,000 farmer-owners across the United States. Each year, one notable member farm from each of DFA’s seven regional areas is selected to receive this honor.

Blue Bonnet and Blue Jay Dairy represents the Cooperative’s Southwest Area.

With roughly 1,700 milking cows on 800 acres, Johan and Sonya Koke, along with their six children, are living their dream of being dairy farmers.

Originally from Holland, Johan moved to the United States in 1991 before landing in Texas.

“A lot of families today are removed from the farm, so we’re trying to bring it back into the community and help make people realize that this is how you get your food,” says Sonya.

While the Koke family may farm in a small town, they have a big picture perspective on their impact.

“We are helping feed the world by producing milk and then shipping it off, where it goes to tables and people drink it. That’s a pretty cool idea,” says Natalie, one of the Koke’s daughters.

The family credits cow comfort and nutrition as well as working alongside family as key factors to their farm’s success.

“This is what I’ve wanted to do my whole life – have a dairy farm and have a great family,” says Johan.