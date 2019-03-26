Celebrate San Jacinto Day at 2 p.m. Tuesday, April 9, at First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville with the Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas.

On the afternoon of Thursday, April 21, 1836, the Texas army of only 750 men advanced on Santa Anna and his army of 1,500 soldiers. To shouts of "Remember the Alamo" and "Remember Goliad" they attacked, and after just eighteen minutes, the battle for Texas was won. Texans were free and embarked on their path as a new nation, the Republic of Texas. For almost 10 years, Texans remained an independent country until becoming the 28th state of the United States of America.

A program about the pioneer Cage family of Erath County will be given by chapter member Joyce Whitis. She is a lifelong student of Texas history as well as local history.