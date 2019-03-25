Construction on a new housing development - City Center Townhomes - that includes 13 attached, single-family style homes is expected to break ground soon on E. Tarleton Street.

Malcolm Kanute with Keewaydin Developments is behind the project, which is expected to be complete in about a year. He said he hopes to break ground between April 15 and May 1.

“This will be a privately-run association with a monthly fee for exterior maintenance,” Kanute said. “We want all of the yards to be consistent.”

The two-story, 1,650-square foot homes will include three bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, a single-car garage, full service kitchen, living room and laundry room.

Prices will start at $170,000.

“There is nothing else like this in Stephenville,” Kanute said. “We have financing available for 5 percent down with a monthly mortgage payment of about $800. Two of the homes are already sold.”

The Planning & Zoning Commission has unanimously passed the concept and development plans, which will now go before the Stephenville City Council on April 2.

Keewaydin Developments is also behind the development of Tarleton Crossings.

For more information on the townhomes, call Taylor Kanute at 630-327-8306.