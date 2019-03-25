Monday forecast for Austin: After a foggy morning, skies will become partly sunny and temperatures will reach a high near 79 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Patchy fog is expected in the area before 9 a.m. and a 10 percent chance of rain exists between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m., forecasters said. At night, skies will be mostly clear and temperatures will drop to a low around 55 degrees, forecasters said.

Here's a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service's extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night with a low around 53.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 75. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 54.

Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a high near 73 and south wind blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 62 and south wind blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of rain and a high near 78. South wind will be blowing 10 to 15 mph. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 60.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 30 percent chance of rain and a high near 71. Mostly cloudy at night with a 20 percent chance of rain and a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 62.