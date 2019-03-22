The third annual Special Olympics hosted by Stephenville ISD had a great turnout Thursday with parents, faculty, community members and Tarleton State University volunteers coming together to cheer on student-athletes.

Students participated in the 50-yard dash, 100-yard dash, wheelchair-assisted race and an assisted walk race.

“It’s so fun to see the kids be so joyful, especially when you’re cheering them on,” said Tarleton kinesiology student Riley Yorek. “It’s a time for us to give back to our community and come out on a beautiful day and hang out with kids who have fun. They always have a smile on their face and it’s fun getting to see how they interact. They’re always happy and you can see how much they love life no matter the circumstance.”

There were also mini trampolines, a soccer goal and a balance beam for the young athletes to enjoy when they were not doing field events.

Every athlete received recognition and had the opportunity to stand on a podium where they were given a ribbon or medal.

“Special Olympics allows all students to have equal opportunity to participate in sporting activities. Seeing our students be able to enjoy the activities provided and feel a sense of achievement is an amazing experience to have,” said diagnostician and speech pathologist Tamantha Brooks.