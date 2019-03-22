If you are looking to spice up your mornings, head to the Bosque River Center, where a unique restaurant opened its doors this week.

Prado’s Mexican Cafe is only open for breakfast, offering a solid selection of tacos, omelettes and specialty plates.

“Our most popular items are the breakfast tacos,” said Libby Prado, who owns the restaurant with her husband John. “We have some homemade signature sauces that are amazing.”

Libby says the restaurant’s “exotic tacos” like barbacoa and chicharron (for those who like to spice it up) are always a hit.

The first Prado’s opened 23 years ago in De Leon and is still going strong.

Prado’s is open from 5:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

“We are a family-owned business and take a lot of pride in what we do,” Libby said. “We are excited to expand to Stephenville.”