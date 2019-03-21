Tarleton State University’s Department of Fine Arts presents clarinetist Gary Whitman in a free concert at 7:30 p.m., Thursday, March 28, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center.

Whitman is professor of clarinet and division chair of woodwinds at Texas Christian University. Active as a recitalist, he has presented performances at ClarinetFest and conferences in the United States and Europe. He also has presented masterclasses in Peru, Belgium, Puerto Rico and China. He has performed new works in Weill Recital Hall, the “Cliburn at the Modern” series in Fort Worth and the Shanghai Oriental Arts Center.

Past president of the International Clarinet Association, Whitman is a member of Trio Con Brio, a TCU faculty trio of clarinet, viola and piano, and the Fort Worth Symphony, where he performs as the bass clarinetist.

In 2009 TCU awarded him the Chancellor’s Distinguished Achievement as a Creative Teacher and Scholar.