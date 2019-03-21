It’s not easy to run a successful business for 21 years, but that’s exactly what GeriAnn Kalsbeek has done.

Kalsbeek is the owner of 4 Kids Only located in the Bosque River Center, and on Thursday, she celebrated 21 years of being in business.

“As much as 4 Kids Only has added to the community, the community has given so much to us in return,” Kalsbeek said. “We love our customers and they have become friends. We have shared joys and sorrows and watched their kids grow up. We are blessed to be part of this community.”

Kalsbeek first opened the store when she had four children. She now has five, but the name of the boutique, which carries popular brands like Under Armour, Giggle Moon, Native shoes, and unique toys, books and accessories, has stayed the same.

Kalsbeek celebrated Thursday’s milestone with an array of goodies and giveaways.

“It’s been fun,” she said. “We our so grateful for all of the support we have received over the years.”