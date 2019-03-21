If a jumbo baked potato and all the fixings - think chili, cheese, butter and sour cream - sound good to you, then make plans to attend the United Methodist Women’s 31st annual potato luncheon at the First United Methodist Church.

You can dine in the Fellowship Hall or take your lunch to go (pick up at the annex) from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 26, and proceeds stay right here in Stephenville, benefiting local youth.

UMW member Vicki Cook has been involved with the project for the past two years and said last year’s event raised $5,000 that was used to purchase school supplies for children in need.

“We also give a portion of the proceeds to the Treehouse After School Program,” Cook said.

The event is run entirely by United Methodist Women, but they have received plenty of help.

Texas Health Stephenville Hospital has donated 800 potatoes, Peacock’s Restaurant donated sour cream and butter and Schreiber Foods donated the cheese.

“We are hoping for a much bigger profit this year because of all the donations we have received,” Cook said. “It’s been wonderful.”

The $10 cost includes the potato, bread, dessert and drink.

Delivery for orders of five or more is also available.

Order forms are available at www.FUMCStephenville.org/PotatoForm or on the church’s Facebook page.

You can also call the church office at 965-5046.

“It feels great knowing that we are helping kids who need it,” Cook said. “The need in Stephenville is much bigger than most people realize.”