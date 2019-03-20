For the third time in four years, the Lubbock Christian University women are headed back to the Elite Eight. For the second year in a row, Angelo State made them earn in it.

In a game in which both teams' all-conference players delivered big performances, LCU got 26 points and 10 rebounds from Maddi Chitsey, 22 points from Olivia Robertson and held off Angelo State 76-70 Tuesday night in the South Central Region final of the Division II NCAA Tournament.

The Elite Eight and the remainder of the tournament are March 26-29 at Ohio Dominican in Columbus, Ohio. The Lady Chaps (29-5) will go there with their home-court winning streak — now 65 games — safe for another year after Angelo State (26-6) again threatened that streak like no other team in the past four years.

"We survived a good, good team," LCU coach Steve Gomez said. "Angelo State, they won at WT in a tough environment and really they had a chance to win here in another tough environment. That's a lot to ask of any team. I appreciate our fans. Just the environment was so helpful."

The Belles shook off LCU's 9-0 and 18-6 starts in front of the Rip Griffin Center crowd and counter-punched behind speedy guard Marquita Daniels, who had 27 points and five steals, and imposing center De'Anira Moore, who finished with 16 points and nine rebounds.

But with her team trailing 73-70, Moore fouled out with 29 seconds left. LCU's Juliana Robertson took a charge that erased Moore's bucket inside and the possibility of a three-point play.

Allie Schulte made two free throws with 25.6 seconds to go and Chitsey added the final point.

"I'm just unbelievably proud of my teammates," Robertson said. "And a lot of credit to Angelo State. They're an incredible team. Just an all-around, really fun game, a really incredible way to end my senior year at home."

A year ago in the same setting, ASU led LCU by four points with 30 seconds left, but the Lady Chaps rallied to win the regional semifinal.

This time, the Belles surged out of the early hole to lead 36-33 at halftime. In the third quarter, LCU made an 18-5 run that included two 3-point goals from Caitlyn Cunyus and three-point plays from Robertson and Chitsey.

Angelo State narrowed the gap to 56-54 on a couple of Daniels layups, and the Lady Chaps answered with a 9-0 burst in which Chitsey nailed a 3 and Robertson had another three-point play to lead 65-54. But three fourth-quarter 3s by the Belles, the last by Dezirae Hampton with 45.1 seconds left, cut it to 73-70.

"That team is so explosive," Gomez said. "There was never a point — I don't care how much we would've got up in the first half — that I was going to feel like, 'We're in control of this thing.'

"There was never a time we felt totally in control of that game. Shoot, that's a really, really good team."

LCU 76, ANGELO STATE 70

ANGELO STATE — Hampton 1-4 2-2 5, Davis 3-7 1-2 8, Moore 6-12 4-7 16, Delgado 3-13 3-3 11, Daniels 11-17 3-4 27, Samuel 1-3 0-0 2, Blount 0-0 1-2 1, Johnson 0-2 0-0 0, Watson 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 25-59 14-20 70.

LCU — O. Robertson 9-17 4-4 22, B. Chitsey 2-3 3-4 7, M. Chitsey 7-14 9-13 26, Schulte 3-7 5-6 12, Cunyus 3-7 0-0 9, J. Robertson 0-0 0-0 0, Turner 0-2 0-0 0, Davis 0-1 0-0 0, Duncan 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 24-51 21-27 76.

Angelo State;9;27;16;18;—;70

LCU;20;13;23;20;—;76

3-point goals: Angelo State 6-20 (Daniels 2-5, Delgado 2-10, Davis 1-2, Hampton 1-3), LCU 7-19 (M. Chitsey 3-4, Cunyus 3-6, Schulte 1-2, Turner 0-1, Davis 0-1, B. Chitsey 0-1, O. Robertson 0-4). Total fouls: Angelo State 20, LCU 18. Fouled out: Moore. Rebounds: Angelo State 28 (Moore 9), LCU 29 (M. Chitsey 10). Assists: Angelo State 9 (Hampton 4), LCU 8 (O. Robertson 2, B. Chitsey 2,Cunyus 2). Steals: Angelo State 7 (Daniels 5), LCU 7 (O. Robertson 2, B. Chitsey 2, Cunyus 2). Turnovers: Angelo State 15 (Daniels 6), LCU 15 (O. Robertson 6). Blocked shots: Angelo State 2 (Hampton, Blount), LCU 4 (O. Robertson, M. Chitsey, B. Chitsey, Schulte). Records: Angelo State 26-6, LCU 29-5.

NCAA SOUTH CENTRAL

REGIONAL TOURNAMENT

ALL-TOURNAMENT TEAM

Most outstanding player: Olivia Robertson, LCU

Maddi Chitsey, LCU; Marquita Daniels, Angelo State; Lexy Hightower, West Texas A&M; Jaylyn Duran, Colorado Mesa.