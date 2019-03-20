Celebrated musicians Bronwen Forbay and Sharon Lavery will perform a duo recital of vocal and piano favorites at noon, Friday, March 29, in the Clyde H. Wells Auditorium in Stephenville. The recital is open to the public.

“Bronwen Forbay and Sharon Lavery are both outstanding musical artists in their own right. Together, they make an unbeatable team of the highest artistry,” said Tarleton professor of piano Dr. Leslie Spotz. “We are excited to have them at Tarleton.”

Selections include arias of Giacomo Puccini and Gaetano Donizetti; Gershwin’s “Porgy and Bess,” “He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands,” arranged by Margaret Bonds; “The Sonetto del Petrarca 104” by Franz Liszt; and “Wedding Day at Troldhaugen” by Edvard Grieg.

The South African Forbay has performed numerous opera roles, including critically acclaimed performances of Mozart’s “Queen of the Night” with the Wolf Trap Opera Company, the Eugene Opera and the Tulsa Opera.

Dr. Forbay is a Fulbright Scholar and assistant professor of voice and opera at McLennan Community College in Waco.

The award-winning Dr. Lavery began her academic career as a double major in piano and voice performance at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. She received the DMA from The Juilliard School and has prepared more than 75 operas for the New York City Opera, San Diego Opera, Opera Company of Philadelphia, Bard SummerScape, Kentucky Opera and Wolf Trap Opera Company.

Dr. Lavery is a member of the music faculty at McLennan Community College and was on the Bard College music faculty for six years. She also taught diction in the Bard Conservatory’s vocal arts program and has regularly performed at Lincoln Center’s Avery Fisher Hall.