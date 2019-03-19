Tina Stephens poured in a game-high 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds, and No. 17 Florida SouthWestern State held off Cochise College, 78-75, in overtime Monday in the opening game of the women's basketball NJCAA Tournament at the Rip Griffin Center.

Florida SouthWestern (30-3) led by as many as 19 points late in the second quarter before Cochise (27-4) rallied, tying the game late in the fourth quarter then making some key plays defensively down the stretch to send it to overtime.

Raena Suggs led Cochise with 24 points.

Jones County 88

Three Rivers 84

Keyara Jones and Kyia Weathersby scored 24 points apiece, and No. 9 Jones County Junior College overcame a sluggish start to rally past No. 24 Three Rivers Community College.

Destiny Haymer added 16 points, including a key free throw with 3.9 seconds left, to ice the game for the Bobcats.

Jones County (28-2) trailed by double digits in the first quarter, then led by 15 early in the fourth quarter before Hailee Erickson almost singlehandedly brought the Lady Raiders (27-4) all the way back.

Erickson scored 18 of her game-high 29 points, including four of her 6 3-point goals, in the final 10 minutes.

Walters State 65, Miles 47

Jamya Rogers scored 16 points and grabbed eight rebounds, and No. 15 seed Walters State dealt No. 18 Miles Community College its first loss of the season.

Zacharyia Esmon scored nine points and Memphis signee Dulcy Fankam Mendijiadeu added eight points for the Lady Senators (29-4), who used not only their scoring ability but stout defense to beat Miles (33-1).

Hutchinson 81

Western Nebraska 60

Makayla Vannett drained six 3-pointers as part of her game-high 20 points, and No. 13 Hutchinson Community College slowly pulled away from No. 20 Western Nebraska.

Abby Ogle added 16 points and Dejanae Roebuck chipped in 12 for the Blue Dragons (31-3), who made 18 of 20 free throws and committed just nine turnovers.

Western Nebraska came into the game as one of top 3-point shooting teams in the country, ranking first in 3s made per game at 11.8. But the Lady Cougars, who saw their 17-game winning streak come to an end, went 9 of 32 from long range.

Merle Wiehl led Western Nebraska with 17 points while Tishara Morehouse finished with 13.

Tyler 66, Salt Lake 51

No. 12 Tyler Junior College got 13 points from Trelynn Tyler, and the Apaches smothered No. 21 Salt Lake Community College defensively.

Felmas Koranga added 12 points and Te’Aire Hambrick chipped in 10 for the Apaches (29-5), who advance to the second round to face No. 5 Odessa at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Tyler used a pair of runs, one in the third quarter and another in the fourth, to break open a close game and send the Apaches to the next round.

Lauren Gustin and Miki’ala Maio led the Lady Bruins (23-6) with 10 points each. SLCC struggled to get any offense going at all, getting off just 10 shots, making five, in the third quarter, then missing its first 18 shots in the fourth quarter to allow Tyler to pull away.

———

WOMEN'S NJCAA TOURNAMENT

at Rip Griffin Center

Seedings, records in parentheses

First Round

Monday's Results

Florida SouthWestern 78, Cochise 75, OT

Jones County 88, Three Rivers 84

Walters State 65, Miles 47

South Plains 77, Harford 52

Hutchinson 81, Western Nebraska 60

Tyler 66, Salt Lake 51

Tuesday's Games

Trinity Valley (14) (26-4) vs. South Georgia Tech (19) (30-3), 10 a.m.

Northwest Florida State (11) (24-5) vs. Northern Oklahoma-Enid (22) (28-3), noon

Round of 16

Wabash Valley (1) (31-0) vs. Florida SouthWestern (17) (30-3), 2 p.m.

New Mexico JC (8) (26-5) vs. Jones County (9) (28-2), 4 p.m.

Games originally scheduled for 6 p.m. and 8 p.m. moved to 10 a.m. and noon Wednesday to accommodate women's NCAA South Central Region final at 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Gulf Coast State (2) (23-5) vs. Walters State (15) (29-4), 10 a.m.

Seward County (7) (30-3) vs. South Plains (10) (29-4), noon

Angelina (4) (30-3) vs. Hutchinson (13) (31-3), 2 p.m.

Odessa (5) (23-7) vs. Tyler (12) (29-5), 4 p.m.

Shelton State (3) (29-3) vs. Trinity Valley-South Georgia Tech winner, 6 p.m.

Butler (6) (27-4) vs. Northwest Florida State-Northern Oklahoma-Enid winner, 8 p.m.