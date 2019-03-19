‘Tens of thousands’ of documents received in response to Democrats’ requests of 81 Trump associates

WASHINGTON — The House Judiciary Committee has received “tens of thousands” of documents from “a large number” of the 81 associates of President Donald Trump that it sent information requests to two weeks ago, according to a status update from Chairman Jerrold Nadler.

The New York Democrat’s update on the document requests comes on the due date the committee provided to the individuals and entities it contacted. The document requests represent the initial step in a House Judiciary investigation into alleged obstruction of justice, public corruption and abuse of power by Trump and his associates.

Although the panel has received high compliance, some of the Trump associates Nadler contacted have said they do not feel comfortable providing the requested information without a subpoena from the committee. Nadler has suggested he will use that tool as necessary but has not provided a timeline for issuing subpoenas.

“I am encouraged by the responses we have received since sending these initial letters two weeks ago,” Nadler said in a statement. “It is my hope that we will receive cooperation from the remainder of the list, and will be working to find an appropriate accommodation with any individual who may be reluctant to cooperate with our investigation.”

The list of 81 people Nadler requested information from includes Trump’s adult children — some of whom work in his administration — his convicted former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, and the controversy-plagued campaign consulting group Cambridge Analytica.

— CQ-Roll Call

Polo club founder John Goodman asks court to cut his sentence in fatal crash

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — After losing a series of appeals, polo club founder John Goodman now wants a break on his 16-year prison sentence for killing a man while driving drunk in 2010.

Citing what he called Goodman’s perfect behavior behind bars, his lawyer Monday requested a revised sentence of 11 1/2 years for the death Feb. 12, 2010, of Scott Patrick Wilson, 23.

But the victim’s parents urged Palm Beach County Circuit Jeffrey Colbath to deny the 55-year-old multimillionaire any leniency.

“The loss I feel is still incomprehensible,” Lili Wilson said, adding that her son had a bright future until “all of a sudden his life was over.”

Colbath, who presided over Goodman’s trials in 2012 and 2014, said he would issue a ruling by April 4. The judge also said that Goodman has done all he could possibly do to become a better person while in prison.

“It’s just difficult to imagine the loss of the Wilson family,” Colbath said.

Goodman’s case is back before Colbath after the U.S. Supreme Court last October refused to consider an appeal of his conviction. He previously lost other rounds in Florida’s appellate courts.

Prosecutors at both of Goodman’s trials relied heavily on blood evidence collected three hours after Goodman’s Bentley convertible slammed into Wilson’s Hyundai Sonata at a Wellington intersection.

Wilson’s car wound up in a canal, where the University of Central Florida engineering graduate drowned. Prosecutors argued Goodman had to have known he was in a crash and failed to help.

Goodman’s blood alcohol content measured 0.177, or more than twice the 0.08 legal limit to drive, along with small amounts of hydrocodone Goodman was taking for back pain, according to court records.

— Sun Sentinel

2 bear cubs found along Northern California highway may have been left by poachers

Authorities are investigating whether two small bear cubs found earlier this month along Highway 96 in Northern California were poached from their mother.

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife asked on Twitter for the public’s help in learning more about the cubs.

The cubs were found in Siskiyou County along Highway 96, which runs through Klamath National Forest, a 1.7 million-acre forest that has a resident population of black bears.

Wildlife officers believe one or more people might be responsible for separating the cubs from their mother.

The youngsters are being cared for at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care, a nonprofit volunteer organization that operates under permits from both state and federal wildlife agencies, according to its website.

— Los Angeles Times

Insulting Putin may now land you in jail under a new Russian law

MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin signed laws punishing online media and individuals for spreading “fake news” or material that’s considered insulting to Russian officials.

Prosecutors can now complain about online publications to the state communications watchdog, which has powers to block access to the websites if their owners fail to remove the material promptly. Publications found guilty of spreading “unreliable socially significant information” may face fines of as much as 1.5 million rubles ($23,000).

Individuals also face fines and up to 15 days in jail if they publish material online that expresses “clear disrespect for society, the state, the official state symbols of the Russian Federation, the Constitution of the Russian Federation and bodies exercising state power.”

The measures were attacked during their passage through parliament by the Presidential Human Rights Council, which warned of their potential use as methods of repression against critics of the authorities. Putin signed the legislation after thousands of people protested in Moscow earlier this month against Kremlin plans to establish a “Sovereign internet” that would route online traffic mostly through domestic servers and exchanges.

Opponents say the move will enable officials to cut off access to services such as Facebook and Google as well as websites critical of the government amid growing public discontent on issues such as rising prices and increases in the pension age.

— Bloomberg News