Tarleton State University’s Career Services Center will host its annual Teacher Job Fair on Wednesday, April 3, giving students, alumni and the community an opportunity to meet with school districts currently hiring.

The free come-and-go fair begins at 10 a.m. and continues until noon in the Barry B. Thompson Student Center ballrooms. Participants are encouraged to bring their résumé and other applicable materials. Appropriate business attire is required.

A list of participating employers is available via Handshake at www.tarleton.edu/careerservices.



Job seekers can meet employers personally and receive career advice before the job fair at an Employer Success Panel from 9 to 10 a.m. in TSC Room 219.



Employers interested in participating in the Teacher Job Fair can register through Hire a Texan powered by Handshake at www.tarleton.edu/careerservices.

Registration is $135 and $35 for an extra display table. Walk-ups will be accepted; however, employer information will not be included in event materials.

Tarleton’s Career Services Center is located in Room 218 on the second floor of the TSC and is open 8 a.m.-5 p.m. weekdays.

For additional information about the Teacher Job Fair, call 254-968-9078 or email careers@tarleton.edu.