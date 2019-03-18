After 11 years of distinguished leadership, Dr. F. Dominic Dottavio will step down as president of Tarleton State University at the end of August. He and his wife, Dr. Lisette Dottavio, made the announcement to the university family Monday via email and video.

“It has been a great honor to serve this dynamic and innovative university as its 15th president and a privilege to work alongside dedicated and talented faculty and staff who share a commitment to our core values and a passion for student success,” he said. “Together, with the support of The Texas A&M University System, we have positioned Tarleton for the next great chapter in its history.”

A national search for his replacement will begin soon.

After August, Dottavio will be a faculty member in Tarleton’s College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences, where he has had an appointment as a tenured professor since coming to the university. He also will assist the Division of Institutional Advancement.

With his guidance, Tarleton has experienced phenomenal growth in almost every facet of enrollment, academic programs, financial resources and physical facilities.

“Dominic Dottavio is one of the best presidents of any university in the state,” said Texas A&M System Chancellor John Sharp. “He has given us more than a decade of exceptional service and leadership, inspiring, encouraging and engaging others to do more and become more. Dominic is an influential and enthusiastic leader.

“Tarleton’s transformation over the past decade is evidence of Dominic’s passion for higher education and his commitment to helping students realize their academic dreams. We’re honored that he will continue his service to Tarleton and wish him and Lisette every happiness.”