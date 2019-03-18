NORTHWEST AUSTIN

Indian-Jewish event

a fundraiser for homeless kids

Tickets are on sale for the annual Bollywood Meets Borscht Belt, which will run from 4 to 7 p.m. April 7 to raise funds for school supplies for homeless children in the Austin area.

Hindu Charities for America and Shalom Austin will co-host the fundraiser at the Dell Jewish Community Campus, 7300 Hart Lane, and will include Indian-Jewish performances and displays of works by Indian artists.

Individual tickets are $30 and $10 for ages 6-18. Registration for all ages is required.

For tickets and sponsorship opportunities: hc4a.org.

SAN MARCOS

Live Like Alannah 4K

takes place May 11

The third annual Live Like Alannah 5K & Kids 1K will take place beginning at 8 a.m. May 11 at Country Estate, 712 Country Estates Drive.

The cost is $30 through May 10 and $35 the day of the race. The Kids 1K will be $15 and includes a T-shirt. Proceeds benefit the Alannah Ritch Memorial Scholarship Fund. Ritch, from San Marcos, was killed when she was hit by a garbage truck while on her bike.

For more information and to register: bit.ly/2rGiB8S.

LAKEWAY

'Lakeway Governance'

topic of talk Tuesday

The Lakeway Heritage Committee will hold a presentation titled “Lakeway Governance” as part of its oral history series at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Lake Travis Community Library, 1938 Lohmans Crossing.

Former Lakeway Mayor Charles Edwards will deliver the presentation on his perspective on the city of Lakeway’s growth, the acquisition and construction of city facilities and parks and his insights into key decisions affecting the city and its residents.

The series offers perspectives on the history and actions that molded Lakeway’s community.

HUTTO

City sets loan fund

for local businesses

The city of Hutto and the Hutto Community Development Corp. have announced the commitment of a $200,000 loan fund to support business development.

New and existing businesses may apply for loans ranging from $10,000 to $50,000 for costs such as storefronts, leasehold improvements, machinery and equipment, working capital and soft costs.

The Hutto Revolving Loan Fund, administered by BCL of Texas, a certified development financial institution and nonprofit lender, is intended to help stimulate job creation, encourage private investment and provide a financing option to Hutto businesses.

For more information: 512-759-4836; tim.jordan@huttotx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Tickets on sale

for Red Poppy Festival

Texas country music singer/songwriter Pat Green will be the headliner for Georgetown’s 20th annual Red Poppy Festival, to run April 26-28.

The festival will include live music, entertainment, family activities, food and over 120 arts and craft vendors. Other festival highlights include the Red Poppy Parade at 10 a.m. and the car show at 11 a.m. April 27.

The official 2019 Red Poppy Festival poster is on sale for $5 at the Visitors Center, 103 W. Seventh St.

For more information: RedPoppyFestival.com.

ROUND ROCK

Library hosts presentation

on gardening Tuesday

A master gardener will present at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Round Rock Public Library, 216 E. Main St.

Loyce Engle will present on selecting native and adapted perennials with information on right plants in the right place, drought-tolerant plants, shade plants, deer resistant plants and plants to attract hummingbirds and butterflies. A drawing for plants will take place after the presentation.

