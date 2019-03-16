An instructor at Tarleton State University has been charged with assault in an incident that reportedly did not take place on campus.

Philip Matthew Loyd, 31, was taken into custody Thursday and is being held at the Erath County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

Lt. Don Miller with the Stephenville Police Department said Loyd was arrested in connection with an out-of-state warrant.

He is listed as Dr. Matt Loyd on Tarleton’s website.

According to his Facebook page, Loyd is the director of teacher education, certification officer and assistant professor at Tarleton. He has been with the university for less than a year.

Prior to that he was employed at Southwest Minnesota State University.

