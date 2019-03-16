25 years ago:

DETROIT - Michigan voters overwhelmingly chose a higher sales tax over an income tax increase Tuesday to generate $10.2 billion for public schools.

50 years ago:

A food company salesman held two youngsters and their stepfather for police Sunday after, he said, he caught the boys trying to break into company trucks.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - When trustees of the Texas Elks memorial meet at Gonzales Sunday, they will lay the foundation for construction of the first unit of the club's center for the treatment of crippled children.

100 years ago:

Items from the Union Community - The people of the Union community met at the school house Sunday morning and organized Sunday school. We hope they will have a good Sunday school.