Saturday forecast for Austin: Some say there are two kinds of people in the world — those who see the sky partly cloudy or partly sunny, which one are you? That's also the existential question facing Austin weather as the sunshine and clouds vie for dominance in the skies over Central Texas this weekend.

Temperatures in Austin normally would be in the low 70s at this point in the year, according to the National Weather Service, but cooler air in the region will cap temperatures at about 10 degrees lower, around 61 degrees, with overnight lows sinking into the mid-40s.

But Sunday could get more sunshine, forecasters said, with temperatures rising a little bit more each day. Sunday's high could climb to 64, with Monday's daytime temperatures possibly reaching 66.

The weather service's extended forecast for the rest of the work week includes more sun and more seasonable temperatures:

Tuesday: Partly sunny with a high near 67. At night, partly cloudy with a low around 47.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 72. In the evening, partly cloudy with a low around 50.

Thursday: Mostly sunny with a high near 71, then mostly cloudy at night with a low around 52.

Friday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms with a high near 72.