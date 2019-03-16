The Stephenville Parks and Recreation and the Stephenville Public Library have collaborated to create Tales on the Trails: Walking Storybook Program located at the Bosque River Trail.

The exciting new program combines literacy with physical activity.

Beginning at the Graham Street Trailhead, there are 32 pedestals with each pedestal showcasing a different page of a book.

“Once you’ve strolled the whole thing, you’ve read the entire book,” said Jennifer Basham, parks and leisure services director.

This month’s book is called “Pete the Cat: I love my white shoes.”

New books will be featured on the first of every month including books for children, young adults and families.

There will be different themes every month with special features throughout the year to highlight programs, holidays and information about what is blooming around town.

“I love the interaction piece of it,” Basham said. “It’s a great way for families to get out and enjoy the trail in a new way. Typically, kids ride bikes and the parents talk - and that’s fun - but this is a great way to bring families together, to enjoy something they both love doing.”

For more information contact Basham at jbasham@stephenvilletx.gov.