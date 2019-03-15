FFO Home is preparing for the grand opening of its new store located in the Bosque River Center.

It’s the company’s 68th store to open and fifth in Texas.

“We’ve had a warm welcome in Texas and are excited to open our doors to our friends in Stephenville and the surrounding area,” said Larry Zigerelli, president and CEO of FFO Home. “We look forward to serving the furnishing needs of area residents through our commitment to providing outstanding quality furniture at the guaranteed lowest prices, superior customer service, and strong involvement in the community as we do in all our markets.”

The retailer will offer a wide selection of home furnishings including living room, bedroom, dining room, mattresses, and home décor such as tables, lamps, rugs and accent items.

The grand opening celebration will kick off Thursday, March 21, with a sneak peek, followed by a ribbon cutting with the Stephenville Chamber of Commerce at 10 a.m. Friday.

The company opened its first store on Rogers Avenue in Fort Smith in 1984 (known then as Furniture Factory Outlet), and has grown to 68 stores across the nine-state area of Arkansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Kansas, Texas, Mississippi, Tennessee, Kentucky and Indiana.