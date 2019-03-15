AUSTIN

Blood donations sought

during SXSW, spring break

We Are Blood is seeking donations, as the organization sees a decline in donations due to the South By Southwest festival and the University of Texas’ spring break.

Donors will receive a $5 gift card to Torchy’s Tacos through March 24. We Are Blood permanent locations are in Austin at 4300 N. Lamar Blvd. and 3100 W. Slaughter Lane, and in Round Rock at 2132 N. Mays St., Suite 900.

At least 200 donors are needed every day to support the needs of the 40 hospitals We Are Blood serves.

For more information and mobile locations: weareblood.org.

CENTRAL TEXAS

Credit union donates

$14,000 to schools

A+ Federal Credit Union has donated $14,154 to 20 schools and organizations throughout Central Texas to pay school lunch balances for A+ Gives. Fifteen of the schools’ overdue balances will be paid off completely.

Local schools receiving donations are Akins High School, Murchison Middle School and Oak Hill Elementary School in the Austin school district; Bastrop Intermediate School; Mitchell Elementary, in the Georgetown school district; Buda Elementary School in the Hays school district; Howard Norman Elementary in the Hutto school district; Lake Travis Elementary; Bagdad, Grandview Hills and Reagan elementary schools in the Leander school district; Connally High School and Highland Park Elementary in the Pflugerville school district; Anderson Mill and Gattis elementary schools and Round Rock High in the Round Rock school district; and School Fuel San Marcos.

The donations were made as part of A+ Gives, a series of 70 different days throughout 2019 with scheduled acts of kindness.

EAST AUSTIN

Natural Hair Fest

takes place Saturday

The Blossom & Sol Culture and Natural Hair Fest, known in 2018 as the Curly Girl Picnic, will take place from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday at Huston-Tillotson University, 900 Chicon St.

The free picnic is for natural-haired women with kinky, coily, curly and wavy-textured hair. It will include live performances of music and poetry, tutorials and demonstrations, and vendors with black-owned brands of cosmetics, natural hair care and skin care.

Tickets are $20 and are available at bit.ly/BlossomandSol.

ROUND ROCK

Registration is open for

History Spring Break Camp

The Williamson Museum on the Chisholm Trail, at 8 Chisholm Trail, will host its History Spring Break Camp for second- to sixth-graders from 9 a.m. to noon March 19-21.

Focusing on life in the 1870s, campers will experience pioneer chores such as churning butter and cowboy branding and leather stamping, as well as daily life activities of the Swedish settlers of the area.

The cost is $35 per day or $95 for three days, with discounted rates for museum members. Extended care will be available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To register: williamsonmuseum.org.

ELGIN

Giant tennis event

scheduled for Monday

The city of Elgin Parks and Recreation will hold a giant tennis event to kick off spring break from 2 to 4 p.m. Monday at Elgin Memorial Park, 1127 N. Main St.

The Parks Department will provide giant rackets and tennis balls. The event is free, but registration is required at bit.ly/ElginParksEvents.

LOCKHART

State Park to host

Fishing Fest on Saturday

Fishing Fest will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Lockhart State Park, 2012 State Park Road.

Attendees will be able to explore the basics of fishing through four hands-on stations and will take away a fishing fun pack. Stations include how to assemble basic tackle, how to cast, fishing safety and fish ecology.

Tackle will be available to borrow through the free Tackle Loaner Program on a first-come, first-served basis. The event is free with park admission.

For more information: bit.ly/2ppXXto.

— American-Statesman staff