Bret Michaels, the multi-platinum music icon is set to bring his Unbroken World Tour to the Twisted J Live on May.

Tickets are on sale at https://thetwiststephenville.ticketfly.com, promo code “unbroken”

Michaels’ performance will be a first for the Stephenville venue.

“We couldn’t be more excited to have an artist of Bret’s caliber performing live at our venue this spring,” said entertainment manager Kolby Cunningham. “There is already so much buzz about this show. Tickets are going to go quickly, so don’t wait to get yours.”

The music icon is crisscrossing the country on a global tour in support of his latest single and video “Unbroken” which he co-wrote and recorded with his youngest daughter, Jorja Bleu.

“Unbroken,” which is about resilience and overcoming adversity, is a celebration of Michaels’ unbreakable spirit—and call to others to dig deep and find their own.

The new track will be released March 15, which also happens to be the singer’s birthday.

Michaels, whose chart-topping songs have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, first rose to fame with his legendary band Poison.

With numerous hit singles including “Every Rose Has Its Thorn,” “Nothin’ But a Good Time” and “Something to Believe In,” Poison remains one of rock’s most influential and enduring bands.

Equally as successful as a solo artist, Michaels’ career has charted its own course with numerous chart-topping solo albums including Custom Built and Jammin’ With Friends.