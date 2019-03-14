TRAVIS COUNTY

Disaster loans available after flooding

Travis County residents and businesses affected by the flooding along the Colorado River and at Lake Travis this past fall may apply for low-interest federal disaster loans through the Small Business Administration.

The debris-laden flooding occurred this past October, inundating homes and businesses along Lake Travis and overwhelming Austin Water's treatment plants, leading city officials to issue a boil-water notice.

SBA representatives have set-up a Disaster Loan Outreach Center that will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday to answer questions about the loan program, explain the application process and help individuals complete their applications. The center, which opened Wednesday, will be at the Travis County West Service Center, 4501 N. RM 620.

To apply online and to receive additional disaster assistance information, visit disasterloan.sba.gov/ela.

LAKEWAY

Blood drive takes place Saturday

A community blood drive will run from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Lakeway Activity Center, 105 Cross Creek.

Donors will be eligible to receive coupons from the Hat Creek Burger Company, 1602 S. RM 620, that may be redeemed for one free breakfast taco.

To schedule an appointment to donate, visit weareblood.org and enter the Group Code A197 or email lakewaycommunityblooddrive@gmail.com. Walk-ins are welcome, but donors with appointments will be given priority.

PFLUGERVILLE

Ukulele classes coming to library

Beginner lessons on how to play the ukulele will be given to children ages 7 to 11 next week at the Pflugerville Public Library, 1008 W. Pfluger St. A series of four classes will take place from 2 to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday and March 21-22.

Participants will learn the basics of playing the ukulele, including tuning, strumming and three basic chords, and they must have a ukulele and a functioning ukulele tuner to take part in the classes. Registration is required, and participants are asked to attend all four classes.

Registration is required and can be completed at pflugervilletx.gov.

GEORGETOWN

Celtic celebration to kick up heels

The Georgetown Public Library, 402 W. Eighth St., will be the site of a Celtic celebration for St. Patrick’s Day. The event will begin at 2 p.m., and the duo Chaski will perform a mix of Celtic, Irish, Scottish and English songs.

The free event is sponsored by the Friends of the Georgetown Public Library.

TAYLOR

City names Wood as finance director

Taylor's interim city manager, Jeff Jenkins, recently announced that Jeffrey Wood has been hired as the city’s new finance director.

Previously, Wood served as treasurer of the Muskegon Charter Township in Michigan since 2008. He's scheduled to begin his new duties on Monday, when he will take over for longtime financial director Rosemarie Dennis, who has held the position since 2006. Dennis will retire at the end of March.

Wood holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Grand Valley State University in Allendale, Michigan.

BASTROP

State park welcomes painters of all ages

Artists of all ages are encouraged to create watercolor works as part of En Plein Air — Watercolor Art in the Park, which will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday at Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A.

All materials will be provided to attendees, who will be able to use nature as their inspiration for painting watercolors to take home.

BASTROP

Lost Pines naturalists to meet Monday

The Lost Pines Master Naturalists will meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday in the refectory building at Bastrop State Park, 100 Park Road 1A.

D. Clark Wernecke, executive director of the Gault School of Archaeological Research, will discuss the topic, "Peopling of the Americas."

For more information: lpmn.pr@gmail.com.

BUDA

Road work continues in Buda area

The Hays County Transportation Department has started construction on Manchaca Springs Road where it intersects Old San Antonio Road.

Work is expected to run through the first week of April and then shift to Old San Antonio Road for a project that will last from the second week of through July. The construction is in anticipation of a new elementary school opening in August in the area.

The work on Old San Antonio Road involves adding a turn lane at the new Buda Elementary School.

— American-Statesman staff