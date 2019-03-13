“Ireland in the Fall” by award-winning photographer Julie Roberson features breathtaking Irish landscape photography.

The exhibit opened March 11 at Clark Field Regional Airport and is presented by Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council as part of its Art in Public Places campaign.

Roberson is a world and humanitarian assignment photographer based in Stephenville.

When on assignment, Roberson desires to create images that communicate the genuineness of authentic life while depicting dignity, hope and natural beauty.

Her travels have taken her to Australia, Asia, Thailand, Canada, Mexico, Ireland, France, and Peru. The blessing of travel has enlarged her heart to speak up for those who cannot speak for themselves and bring their stories to light.

“We’ve had Julie’s work up before and I’m always amazed by the quality of her subjects,” said CTFAC Executive Director Whitney Lee. “From a village in Peru to rolling landscapes of Ireland, she has a way of bringing those experiences to life.”

The exhibit will be on display at Clark Field Regional Airport through the end of April.