With the initial public engagement session for the San Jacinto Neighborhood Plan in the books, city officials maintain the community redevelopment platforms for each of the three areas - including North Heights and Barrio are now targeting the implementation phase.

"The city has hired a planner dedicated to work on those neighborhood plans and the neighbors are guiding them," Mayor Ginger Nelson said. "The goal is to have San Jacinto residents form an association that aids the process of forming and shaping a list of community priorities. Each of the three neighborhood areas will have just over $1 million to work with and the planner will help them prioritize their projects and then bring them to the city to be funded."

Officials said the endeavor seeks to apply innovation and input from community partners to arrive at the desired priority-driven destination.

"We're excited about the possibilities that exist with each of the neighborhood plans being fully functional," City Manager Jared Miller said. "While we recognize the redevelopment process can be lengthy, it's exciting to see the process unfold and the neighbors gathered to decide community direction."

The plan is part of the city's Community Counts initiative to develop multi-year plans to address disadvantaged neighborhoods. As an example of the process in progress, efforts are underway to formulate a pilot historic preservation policy with regard to the North Heights neighborhood plan. Components of the pilot policy include a review of the city's historic preservation ordinance for potential amendments or enhancements.

Officials said in navigating the process of implementing neighborhood plans, there are an array of items the city, in combination with the neighborhoods, is empowered to execute that are tied to the goals and revitalization. The initiatives fall into a few categories – including expenditures, infrastructure investments and policies.