For the first time in 50-plus years, the City of Amarillo will soon begin the process of updating and revising its zoning ordinance. During Tuesday's regular meeting city council members voted to award a contract to Missouri and South Carolina-based White & Smith, LLC in the amount of $269,798, to assist the city with completing a comprehensive review, analysis and rewrite of the city's zoning ordinance and other related ordinances.

"This is a process that is very important and needs to be undertaken," City Manager Jared Miller said. "It's something that hasn't been done for over 50 years with regard to our zoning code. We'll get the code to a clean status where it accomplishes the objectives of the master plan. The thing that is going to cause us to take so much time is the public engagement and input. This is a very involved process."

Andrew Freeman is the city's director of Planning and Development Services.

"This was approved with funding to the 2018 budget process, with those budget discussions about this being a need," he said. "The city council budgeted $300,000 in the CIP (Community Improvement Plan) for the process. It has not been a significant update since the 1960s and the city's comprehensive plan was updated in 2010. Typically, once you go ahead and do your comprehensive plan update, that is followed shortly thereafter with a revision of the zoning code in order to implement the best practices and goals laid out in the long term plan."

Officials said the process will be implemented in three parts - the project initiation phase, the diagnostic phase and the drafting of new ordinances.

"It's more about implementing the comprehensive plan, ensuring it fits our city zoning ordinance and meets the goals and objectives of that plan," Freeman said, noting work of this scope normally occurs every five to 10 years - not 50. "It's also an opportunity to look at new best practices and more code updates. We can revise some of that language from the past and clean up definitions."