Tarleton State University students are again stepping up to help fellow Texans concentrate on their education instead of hunger.

Aided by Sodexo, Tarleton’s partner in dining services, students donated $5,074.91 at the end of fall 2018 to help restock the university’s food pantry. This is the third time dining dollars have been donated since spring 2018.

“Tarleton students’ giving hearts stand true to our core values of service and make us all proud,” said Erin Warner, coordinator of Tarleton’s Leadership and Service Programs.

The initiative was the idea of pre-vet major Morgan Salas, who started the push for dining dollar donations with an email to Tarleton President F. Dominic Dottavio. Since then, students have donated unused dining dollars more than 1,100 times.

“I only came up with the idea. Everyone else made it possible,” Salas said. “I had no idea that it would make any difference at all. I give all credit to students who donate their dining dollars and the support from university faculty and staff.”

Suggested food items include tuna or chicken (canned or pouches); peanut and almond butter; fruit cups and cans of fruit that do not need refrigeration; dried fruit; applesauce; granola; nuts and crackers; canned vegetables; canned/microwavable soups, chili, rice and pasta; oatmeal and dry cereal; pudding cups; and packaged muffins. Personal hygiene items also are accepted.

Checks should be made out to Tarleton State University, noting “food pantry” in the memo, and mailed to Tarleton State University Leadership and Service Programs, Box T-0440, Stephenville, TX 76402.

The Tarleton Food Pantry opened in 2015 to provide Texans with healthy meals when finances are low and dining facilities close for the holidays.

For more information go to www.tarleton.edu/foodpantry.