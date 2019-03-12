Attention ladies: It’s time to win a designer handbag and have a whole lot of fun when Heroes with Handbags makes its return to Stephenville on Thursday, March 14, at Twisted J Live.

If you haven’t already purchased a ticket or table to this exciting fundraiser benefiting Paluxy River Children’s Advocacy Center, there’s still time.

Advance tickets can be purchased for $50 by calling 817-573-0292 or visiting www.paluxyrivercac.org. Tickets purchased at the door are $60 and include 20 games of bingo, dinner and a catwalk unlike anything you have ever seen.

Area first responders, firefighters, police officers and deputies will strut their stuff down a runway showcasing the latest designer handbags that will be won by the first person to hit bingo.

“This is our third annual event and it’s a lot of fun,” said Stephenville Assistant Police Chief and PRCAC board member Jason Halsey. “It’s all for the kids.”

Last year’s fundraiser raised nearly $20,000 for PRCAC.

The organization serves Erath, Hood and Somervell counties and its mission is to promote the healing of child abuse victims and their families.