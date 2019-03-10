A Texas Panhandle native, Chris Wilson, is expanding his ownership of a booming franchise chicken restaurant chain to his home town.

There are more than 80 Slim Chickens restaurants nationwide. Wilson currently franchises three of them 120 miles away in Lubbock, and he will open his fourth location in Amarillo on March 18.

"Premium quality chicken tenders are our primary product. We also offer wings, and we have a couple of chicken sandwich options," Wilson said. "Chicken and waffles is (also) one of our specialties, and we've also found that people love our amazing salad line."

Wilson said customers love the brand's Texas shaped waffle, but the chicken -- grilled or fried -- is what draws the crowds.

"Tenders really are our main thing. It's the highest quality part of the bird you can get," he said. "We hand-bread those everyday. We don't do any frozen product; we only do fresh."

Located at 8170 Interstate 40 Frontage Road, between LongHorn Steakhouse and Kabuki Romanza, Amarillo's newest eatery offers fast-food delivery in a restaurant environment.

"We straddle the line (between fast food and restaurant)," Wilson said. "We have a big, big, dining room, and we offer a service element to it -- you order at the counter, but we deliver your food to you and we like to refill your drinks whenever we can ... so we give you a little bit of a waiter experience without having to tip."

Wilson said about half of their customers opt to dine in.

The restaurant also boasts 17 hand-made dipping sauces, including their house specialty and cayenne ranch, as well as specialty desserts served in mason jars you can call your own.

"We serve three or four variations of desserts throughout the course of a year," he said. "They are stacked layers -- one of my favorites is chocolate pudding, then Heath bar, then brownie bits. You repeat all three of those layers and add a whipped topping."

The opening of the restaurant will create 60 new jobs, with about 30 percent of the staff working in full-time positions, to further stimulate Amarillo's economy.

Raised in Pampa and born at Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo, Wilson said the opening of his latest franchise restaurant returns him to his salad days.

"My roots are in that area. I'd come to Amarillo two to three times a week back in high school just for something to do," he said. "It's a part of the world that I know and love. I consider Amarillo a part of my story."