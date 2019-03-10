TULSA, Okla. — Maddi Chitsey scored 17 points, Olivia Robertson added 12 and top-seeded Lubbock Christian University beat St. Edward's 62-46 Saturday to advance to the finals of the Heartland Conference women's basketball tournament.

Caitlyn Cunyus and Bobbi Chitsey added eight points apiece for LCU (25-5), which will try to add the Heartland tournament title to its regular-season championship at noon Sunday.

The Lady Chaps will face No. 2 seed Newman (21-9), which beat St. Mary's 59-52 in the other semifinal. Newman beat LCU 69-67 two weeks ago in Wichita, Kansas, ending the Lady Chaps' 29-game conference winning streak.

Maryam Wilcher scored 16 points for St. Edward's, which finished the season 16-14. Lexi Cunningham and Bailey Hill werenext wtih 10 apiece.

LCU softball

K.K. Lopez-Liu homered and drove in the game-winning run with a single as Lubbock Christian University beat St. Mary's 9-8 Saturday in a Heartland Conference softball series finale at PlainsCapital Park.

LCU (13-6, 4-3) trailed 5-0 in the third inning and 8-7 after five, but came back to win the series against St. Mary's (15-11, 5-4), which was the preseason pick of conference coaches and sports information directors to win its fifth consecutive Heartland title.

Lindzi Clemmer's run-scoring single in the sixth tied the score at 8-8. In the bottom of the eighth, Megan Darling walked, Clemmer doubled her to third base and Lopez-Liu singled to left-center to end it.

Jordan Wehr (5-2) pitched six innings in relief and got the win. She allowed seven runs, four earned, on eight hits and five walks.

Savannah Wysocki, Clemmer, Lopez-Liu and Breanna Anderson had two hits apiece for LCU. Lopez-Liu's homer was a two-run shot in the fourth that gave the Lady Chaps a 7-5 lead. But the Rattlers scored three in the fifth, two on a double by Alex Moreno.

LCU baseball

AUSTIN — Chandler Casey threw a seven-inning complete game and Hill Alexander hit solo and three-run homers, propelling Lubbock Christian University to a 10-3 victory at St. Edward's and a split of their non-conference doubleheader.

Casey (3-2) allowed six hits and a walk, and the senior righthander from Frenship struck out three.

Middle infielders Andres Negron and Eddy Vasquez both went 2 for 3 with Negron scoring two runs and Vasquez driving in two. James Hardberger homered.

St. Edward's won the first game 6-3 behind two RBI apiece from Dylan Mackin, Jake Hahn and Zach Shepherd. The Hilltoppers chased LCU starter Callan Johnson (3-2) after 1 2/3 innings, touching him for three runs on six hits.