Special spring break hours will be implemented at Tarleton State University the week of March 11-15. All university offices will be closed Friday, March 15.

Tarleton libraries, the Dick Smith Library in Stephenville and the Texan Hall Library in Fort Worth, will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14, and will close Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. The recreation sports center will be open from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, March 11 through March 15, and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 16, and Sunday March 17. The campus dining hall closes at 7 p.m. Friday, March 8, and reopens at 11:30 a.m. Sunday, March 17, for brunch. The Thompson Student Center will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, March 11, through Wednesday, March 13, will close at noon Thursday, March 14, and reopen at 8 a.m. Monday, March 18. Tarleton’s Welcome Center will guide campus tours at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14, and be closed Friday. The W.K. Gordon Center for Industrial History of Texas in Thurber will operate on its regular schedule, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14, and will close Friday, March 15, through Sunday, March 17. Granbury’s Dora Lee Langdon Center will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, March 11, through Thursday, March 14, and will close Friday. All Tarleton campus locations resume normal operating hours on Monday, March 18.

For emergencies on campus during spring break, contact the University Police Department at 254-968-9265 or dial 911.