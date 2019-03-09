Tarleton State University has named Dr. Kelli C. Styron vice president of the Division of Student Affairs, effective April 1. She was announced as interim vice president in September.

A native of De Leon, Styron has worked closely with the division since she began her Tarleton career in 1995. She has served in the Institutional Advancement and Enrollment Management divisions, led the social work, sociology and criminal justice department, and chaired the university’s compliance committee for accreditation by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges.

She was named dean of Tarleton’s College of Liberal and Fine Arts in 2011.

“I am pleased that Dr. Styron has accepted the permanent post,” said President F. Dominic Dottavio. “A strong advocate for students and fully devoted to their success, she has the knowledge and ability to fully integrate student life and student services from an academic and extracurricular perspective. She will provide steady leadership and inspired vision for the division’s many important programs.”

As vice president of the Division of Student Affairs, Styron will be responsible for residence life, student involvement, tradition and spirit, health services, student counseling, student publications, campus recreation, academic support initiatives, diversity and inclusion, student marketing and communications, campus life, leadership development and community services, Greek Life, rodeo, university police and parking, judicial affairs, student services, facilities and special events, and student affairs development and outreach.

“I have sincerely enjoyed working with everyone in the Division of Student Affairs during my interim appointment,” Styron said. “Student groups and individual students tell me they’re excited about their future and the Student Affairs vision that enhances their time at Tarleton. The wide-ranging services we provide for students on our campuses are diverse and reach every part of their educational journey. I am grateful to have the opportunity to work with our students and watch them develop and mature through all parts of their Tarleton State University experience.”