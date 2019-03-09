“Let’s Travel Together” by textile artist Hollis Harper is the latest Cross Timbers Fine Arts Council exhibit and provides a view of the world through a filter of fabric and thread.

The exhibit is open through April 30 at the River North Gallery, and features quilted pieces that represent different parts of the world and pieces Harper describes as “painting with a sewing machine.”

Harper, a Granbury resident, found her way to textile art after she retired as a certified financial planner.

Harper found the creative edge she sought with a free form done on a sewing machine. The thread paintings contain dozens of colors and those pieces are often sold before she is finished.

Harper has won several awards for her work. Having a great collection of various fabrics, threads, yarns and most of all encouragement from her family and friends keeps her motivated, encouraged and creating. CTFAC Executive Director Whitney Lee said the pieces must be seen up close to fully appreciate the artistry behind the creations.

“I come from a long line of quilters, so I can appreciate the work that goes into even the simplest square,” Lee said. “But to get up close to these tapestries and really note the details – each stitch, each piece of fabric intricately placed – it’s cliche but your really do have to see it to believe it.”

A reception will be held from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at the gallery.

CTFAC has three other exhibits currently on display including Techniques, Styles and Media’s by Iris Johnson at the Stephenville Senior Citizens Center; Student art by Hannah Derington at the Stephenville Public Library; and Ireland in the Fall photography by Julie Roberson at Clark Field Regional Airport.