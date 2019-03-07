The Stephenville Knights of Columbus continue their annual Lenten Fish Fry from 5-7 p.m. every Friday through April 12 at Newman Hall.

As part of this year’s weekly event, the Knights are having a fund raiser for the new Sacred Heart Church in Comanche. There will be a board present with 250 envelopes in amounts from $1 to $250 for patrons to make an appropriate donation to the cause. An attendant will be at the board to provide assistance.

The meal will consist of fish, cole slaw, beans, hushpuppies, French fries, tea, and dessert.

Prices for all you can eat are $8 for seniors and children under 12 and $10 for everyone else.

Take-out service is available by calling 965-5693. Orders may be picked up at the back of Newman Hall on Centennial Street. All take-out orders are $10 per plates.

This week’s benefiting agency is HOPE, Inc.