The Erath County Sheriff’s Office and the Dublin Police Department executed four search warrants Wednesday at local businesses in the county that were operating gambling establishments, according to a press release issued by the sheriff’s office.

The businesses included Dazu’s located on US Hwy. 377 and convenience stores in Morgan Mill, Taylors store in Dublin and Taylors on US Hwy. 67.

The stores are believed to be in violation of state law after multiple undercover operations were conducted.

Gambling machines and proceeds from the illegal gambling operations were seized.

Charges are expected on the operators of the establishments and will be filed through the Erath County Attorney’s Office.