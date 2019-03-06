Two women with lengthy criminal histories were indicted by an Erath County grand jury on Wednesday.

Altena Renee Talamantez, 48, and Fawn Elise Holland, 47, were both indicted for manufacture or delivery of a substance, a first degree felony.

The women were arrested on Nov. 30, 2018 at a house on FM 205 where investigators seized a large amount of cash, 7.2 grams of cocaine, 17.4 grams of methamphetamine, and various controlled substances in pill form.

“We received a tip and our deputies worked really hard and put in a lot of hours to get these people in custody,” Erath County Sheriff Matt Coates said at the time of the arrests.

Talamantez has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2003. Over the years she has been charged with burglary of a habitation, driving while intoxicated, engaging in organized criminal activity and theft.

Holland also has a criminal history dating back to 2010 when she was charged with burglary of a building. In 2011 she was charged with criminal trespass.

Others indicted Wednesday include:

• Daniel Holt Carr, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Lawrence Shane Carswell, driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Joshua Lee Chapa, theft, a state jail felony.

• Michael James Cole Jr., delivery of marijuana, a state jail felony.

• Mario Alberto Gonzalez, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, a third degree felony.

• Daryll Lynn Huffman, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Zachary Tyler Jett, possession of a substance, a second degree felony.

• James Mark Jokel, burglary of a habitation with intent to commit another felony, a first degree felony.

• Robert Lee Odom, driving while intoxicated (third or more offense), a third degree felony.

• Bryson Keyton Rogers, two counts of delivery of marijuana, a state jail felony.

• Shannon Nicole Roskilly, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Billy Marshall Sherman, online solicitation of a minor, a third degree felony.

• Tresia Ann Smith, possession of a substance, a state jail felony.

• Christopher Cullen Weekes, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon (enhanced), and two counts of injury to a child, elderly or disabled individual, second and third degree felonies.