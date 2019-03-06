The Bosque River Chapter of The Daughters of the Republic of Texas will meet at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 12, at First Presbyterian Church of Stephenville to celebrate Texas History Month.

March 2 was Texas Independence Day and March 6 was Alamo Heroes Day. March 27 will be Goliad Heroes Day. These Honor Days all pertain to the events that led to the Independence of Texas in 1836 and the establishment of it as a Republic.

Bryan Davis will present the program, “An Early Settler and His Survival.”

Davis was born in Stephenville and is a sixth generation Texan. He is a former newspaper reporter, editor, and postmaster, having recently retired after 34 years with the US Postal Service.

Fr more information visit www.drtinfo.org or call chapter registrar Toni Morgan at 254-396-1162.