The Kody Hodge Foundation, in partnership with Amarillo College, the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Council, the Amarillo Area Foundation and Kamino Technology announced a new theatrical festival in Amarillo to debut in the Spring of 2020.

A posthumous honor for Kody Hodge, the inaugural UIL One Act Prep Festival will be held at the Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts Feb. 28-29, 2020.

“This is similar to the Greater Southwest Music Festival but instead of music, this is theater,” said Dan Quandt, vice president of the Amarillo CVC. “This is a great opportunity for us to showcase the arts in Amarillo. It’s a phenomenal gift, mostly to those students, but also to the city of Amarillo because we plan to host this for years to come.”

The festival will be open to students statewide, giving them the opportunity to showcase their talent and a shared passion with the late Hodge.

“He was a very good, young actor,” Quandt said. “To have a chance to honor his dream of a lifetime in theater – now he has a lifetime in theater but it’s spread out to students from all over our area, which makes it really special.”

“We’re inviting every high school in the state to come and Amarillo College is lining up the best one-act judges in the state. We’re hoping it will be the premier festival to come to,” said Kody’s father, Ryan Hodge.

Kody died in December 2017 and the Hodge family created a scholarship in his memory, but it grew beyond that.

“(When he died) instead of flowers, we asked that people make a donation to (his) scholarship fund and we were just baffled by the generosity of people,” Hodge said. “We realized that this needed to be something bigger, bolder, and more Kody-like than a simple scholarship fund.”

Though Kody died from an opioid overdose, the Hodge family chose to focus on his passion for theater, and they came up with the UIL One Act Prep Festival.

“My wife and I made a decision that we wanted to honor how he lived, not hot he passed,” Hodge said. “There are a ton of good organizations that are already addressing the problem (of opioid addiction). We felt like this would be a way to make a positive impact on student actors across the state.”

“This is a chance to continue to talk about Kody and the impact he had on us, to share his lessons in acting through the classes that we teach about theater and help motivate the next generation to find that same magic in theater,” said Dr. Russell Lowery-Hart, president of Amarillo College.

Lowery-Hart said Hodge was a magnetic performer who left an indelible impression on his audience.

“He was an award winning performer, not just at Amarillo College but in the theater world and the competitions that AC was a part of. He was always the standout that got acknowledged with the Irene Ryan Award or the KCACTF award,” he said. “He was a powerful force, onstage and off.”

Students majoring in theater can apply for the $2,000 scholarship, to be distributed over four semesters, which Lowery-Hart said accounts for about two-thirds of a student’s cost to attend AC.

“Student performers don’t often get access to big scholarships like this,” he said. “We are excited to find students that share that same passion for performance and find the magic in theater that Kody did.

Quandt said the scholarship opportunity may have a far-reaching impact beyond the stage.

He said, “If you learn stage presence and how to present yourself in a role, it helps you to present yourself in your role as a human being.”

The KHF is accepting applications for the AC Spring 2019 semester at www.kodyhodge.org through March 31.